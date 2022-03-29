Housing association Gentoo Group have been granted planning permission to transform the former Carley Hill Educational Centre site into an estate offering 115 affordable homes.

The 4.2-hectare site, which has been disused since the closure of Carley Hill Primary School more than a decade ago, will be transformed into a new residential development featuring a range of property types.

This includes two, three and four-bedroom family homes, apartments and 17 two-bed bungalows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CGI of the new development.

As part of the plans, large areas of landscaping will be created across the site and new footpaths will link the site to the existing nearby residential areas.

The homes are part of Gentoo’s multi-million-pound investment into creating new affordable homes in Sunderland, with more than 1,200 new homes set to be provided by 2026.

The majority of homes at the former Carley Hill school site will be available for affordable rent, meaning they will be available at 20% less than market rent.

To support Sunderland residents onto the property ladder, some homes will be made available for sale through affordable home ownership options including shared ownership and rent to buy.

CGI of the new development.

All properties will also be built with a fabric-first approach to ensure the highest level of thermal efficiency.

A planning application for the new homes was approved by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee at City Hall on March 28, 2022.

A report from planners said the housing development would lead to a “net loss of biodiversity across the site”, but councillors heard the applicanthad agreed to make a contribution towards “strategic access and monitoring measures”.

Some of the mitigation measures include creating biodiversity improvements and ongoing maintenance of the area of identified “suitable alternative natural greenspace” adjacent to the site.

Fulwell Quarry looking towards former Carley Hill School

Joanne Gordon, development director at Gentoo Group, speaking after the meeting, said: “This is an exciting time for affordable housing in the north of Sunderland and we’re delighted to have received approval to build these new homes on this vacant site in Carley Hill.

“Affordable housing is at the forefront of our future plans, and we look forward to work starting on the development to create these high-quality, modern new homes that more than 500 people will call home.”

Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council also welcomed the planning decision.

The council chief said: “It’s fantastic to see Gentoo continue with its ambitious programme for bringing hundreds of new affordable homes to Sunderland.

The former Carley Hill Primary School and Education Centre site.

“The city council is pleased to be working closely with Gentoo as we strive for a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland.”

Combined with the current construction of 24 rented homes at Gentoo Group’s Leeway Green development and its proposals for 64 new homes at Old Mill Road, the housing provider aims to bring a new era of affordable housing to the Carley Hill area.

Work is expected to start on the £18million pound development in early Autumn 2022 with the first homes expected to be available for tenants in 2023.