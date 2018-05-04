Conservatives make comeback in South Tyneside - but Labour still holds all but one seat

The Conservatives have made a come back in South Tyneside, denying Labour total control of the council.

Council Leader Iain Malcom's ruling group was on course to hold all 54 seats on South Tyneside Council after the only opposition councillor, independent Lee Hughes, decided not to stand for reelection. Labour took his seat in the Bede ward.

Council leader Iain Malcom, of the ruling Labour Group

However, former Tory councillor Jeff Milburn won a seat from Labour in Cleadon and East Boldon, which he previously served until being voted out in 2016.

The ward, which Councillor Milburn won with 1,601 votes, also had the highest turnout, with 47.6 per cent of people voting. The seat was previously held by Labour's Councillor Margaret Meling.

The results mean Labour still holds 53 of the 54 seats in South Tyneside.

One seat in each of the borough's 18 wards was up for grabs.

The overall percentage turnout was 33 per cent, compared to 33.8 per cent in 2016, with 37,992 votes casted out of a total electorate of 115,067.

The lowest turnout was in the Biddick and All Saints ward, where 24.5 per cent of the electorate chose to cast their vote.

Lead Members Councillors Nancy Maxwell, Moira Smith and Allan West, who have responsibility for cooperatives and partnerships, area management and community safety and housing and transport respectively, all retained their seats.

Councillor Maxwell retained her seat, with 1,527 votes in the Hebburn South ward. Councillor Smith etained her seat with 1,122 votes in the Primrose ward and Councillor West retained his seat with 888 votes in the Westoe ward.

Councillor Olive Punchion, the current Mayor of South Tyneside, retained her seat with 1,100 votes in the Biddick and All Saints ward.

A number of new faces joined the council. These include Stephen Dean (Lab) who received 951 votes in the Bede Ward – a seat previously held by Councillor Lee Hughes (Independent – Putting People First) who stood down.

Angela Ramsay Hamilton (Lab) was also elected to represent the Beacon and Bents ward with 1,235 votes. The seat was previously held by Labour Councillor John Wood, who also stood down.