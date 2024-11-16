Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland councillor Heather Fagan has pleaded with the Government to intervene and ensure Sunderland’s Fawcett Street Post Office branch survives the threat of closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (November 13) the Post Office announced that more than 100 of its branches are at risk under a sweeping overhaul as the business looks to boost postmaster pay by £250million over five years.

Post Office chiefs revealed the organisation is looking to offload around 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500-strong network, which could see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Heather Fagan outside of Sunderland's city centre's Post Office. | Lib Dems

Around 1,000 workers employed across the branches could find their roles at risk, with the Post Office confirming that hundreds of further jobs are under threat as its headquarters looks to streamline office operations.

Sunderland’s Fawcett Street branch has been confirmed as one of those under threat, along with Chester-le-Street’s Front Street office.

Cllr Heather Fagan, who represents Doxford Ward, said: “The prospect of not having a city centre Post Office is extremely worrying, especially on the back of the disastrous and avoidable closure of M&S, and on top of other big name stores like Wilko and Debenhams shutting up shop in recent years.

“We need anchor institutions like the Post Office to bring people into the town, and so people can access services that they have to do in person at a post office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government really need to step in and give an assurance, now, that they will force Post Office Limited – which is after all a public corporation – to keep a branch in Sunderland city centre going forward.

“Anything less than this would be an insult and a dereliction of duty to the people of Sunderland.”

Speaking earlier this week about the prospect of branches having to close, A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are considering a range of options to reduce our central costs.

“This includes considering the future of our remaining Directly Managed Branches (DMBs), which are loss-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have long held a publicly-stated ambition to move to a fully franchised network and we are in dialogue with the unions about future options for the DMBs.”

The Post Office is a public corporation of the Department for Business and Trade but operates under an external independent board.

Commenting on the threat of the closure of branches, Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson said: “As part of the Post Office’s recent announcements, the future of 115 branches across the country are being reviewed, one of which is the Sunderland Post Office

“No definite decisions have yet been made about any branch.

“I will monitor the situation and work to ensure residents and businesses continue to have access to important local services.”