A ‘chicken run’ MP who took flight from the North East to aim for a safer seat in the South of England has been elected in Essex.

Richard Holden claimed the North West Durham seat from Laura Pidcock in the 2019 General Election, when Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party famously smashed a hole in Labour’s ‘Red Wall’ in the North East.

The seat was subsequently broken up in boundary changes, and shared out between the constituencies of City of Durham, North Durham, Bishop Auckland and Blaydon and Consett, all of which were expected to return to Labour as the Tories slumped in the polls.

Mr Holden, who has been Chairman of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio since November 2023, was selected for the previously safe Conservative seat of Basildon and Billericay in Essex rather than fight a campaign in Durham.

He was one of five Tories dubbed ‘chicken run’ MPs headed for safer seats.