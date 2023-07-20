News you can trust since 1873
Change of office address for Sunderland MP

Constituents in the Sunderland Central parliamentary seat should be aware that their MP has a new office address.
By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST

The office of Julie Elliott MP is now at Unit S1, Sunderland Software Centre, Tavistock Place, Sunderland, SR1 1PB.

Ms Elliott has represented her constituency since the 2010 General Election.

Her office had previously been at The Place on Athenaeum Street. Before that it was at Norfolk Street.

Ms Elliott can be contacted by phoning and leaving a voicemail, or by emailing [email protected]

