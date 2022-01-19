Redhill ward member Keith Jenkins was one of three UKIP councillors elected to the authority as part of a surge in popularity for the party in 2019.

He and colleague Pamela Mann and Steven Bewick, representing St Anne’s and Ryhope respectively, formed an official UKIP group which was the third largest opposition group to Labour on the council behind the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

But they announced in August last year that they were quitting the party, leaving no elected UKIP city councillors on the authority, after the collapse of the party’s vote in that May’s local elections.

They initially announced they would continue as independents for the remainder of their four-year terms.

But Cllr Mann has since joined the Conservative group on the council and now Cllr Jenkins has resigned his position, leaving Cllr Bewick as the only remaining Independent councillor.

The city council has now confirmed that a casual vacancy exists on the council as a result of Cllr Jenkins’ departure.

A by-election will be necessary if more than one nomination is submitted for the seat.

A statement by returning officer council chief executive Patrick Melia said: “The appropriate requests have been received requesting that this vacancy be filled by an election.

“A notice of election will be published on Thursday, January 27, and if contested the poll will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

“Further information can be obtained by emailing Electoral Services at [email protected]”

