Bridget Phillipson MP to lead People's Vote debate as Leave and Remain are brought together

A campaign calling for people to be given the final say on Brexit through a new referendum will gather voters from Leave and Remain camps tomorrow.

The People’s Voice event aims to bring people together to discuss how another chance to go to the polls could bring a different kind of campaign.

Bridget Phillipson, Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South.

Bridget Phillipson, Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, will be joined by people from all sides of the Brexit debate tomorrow for an open discussion about the causes of Brexit and what must be done to address them.

The event is part of a national conversation and series of events being held across the UK, and will be held at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Bunker Hill from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

The initiative has been launched by the campaign, which wants to see the public given the final say on any Brexit deal in a referendum.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a friend, neighbour or family member who doesn’t agree with them about Brexit or whether there should be a People’s Vote.

Campaigners for a People’s Vote say a new referendum has to be different from 2016, offering real solutions to the towering challengers this country faces.

The organisers of the session say it aims to tackle issues that matter to everyone, regardless of their view on Brexit, but that too often have been buried by the Brexit debate.

These will include creating jobs and the future of employment, the crisis facing the NHS, managing migration and protecting our environment.

Ms Phillipson said: “Politicians in Westminster have wasted years trying and failing to come up with a Brexit deal that keeps the impossible promises made back in 2016.

"The tragedy is that as our attention has been focused on Europe, jobs are being put at risk as businesses and key manufacturers relocate, our NHS has been in a state of constant crisis, and we risk further sliding into a low wage, low skill economy. Brexit prevents us from tacking the real challenges this country faces.

“It’s time for an honest conversation about what’s wrong with this country, which can bring together all sides of the Brexit debate.

"That’s why I’m holding a People’s Voice event in my constituency on Saturday, to which everyone is invited whatever they think – leave or remain, convinced we need a People’s Vote or still unsure.

"If we have a People’s Vote it must be a different kind of campaign that offers real solutions to our biggest challenges, and that starts with giving people the chance to have their say.”

The event is free, but people need to register to join in.

For more information click here.