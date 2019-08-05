Brexit Party selects Sunderland University graduate and professor as its would-be MPs
A pharmacist and history professor have spoken of their plans to fight to become MPs for Sunderland after being selected as Brexit Party nominees.
Viral Parikh, who studied pharmacy at Sunderland University, and Kevin Yuill, associated professor of history at the same university, have been selected as prospective parliamentary candidates for when a General Election is called.
Mr Parikh will stand in the Sunderland Central contest, while Mr Yuill has been chosen to run in the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency.
They were among the first 50 of 650 candidates to be announced by Nigel Farage’s party.
Read More
Sunderland backed a departure with 61.3% and 82,394 votes, while remain was backed by 38.7% with 51,930 votes cast in the 2016 referendum.
Mr Parikh is from Mumbai in India and came to Wearside to study, going on to work in Sunderland and Hartlepool.
He will be returning to live in the city from Sussex.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The 40-year-old said: “It is a brilliant opportunity to me, to work hard for the people, but tell me what Labour has done for the place?
“The party had 13 years of power.
“I’m not a career politician, but I’m prepared to fight for the democracy of the city, for the people of Sunderland.
“It’s not just about Brexit, it’s about getting investment and getting it here as soon as possible, like the people in the south have already been able to appreciate.”
Mr Yuill, 56, moved to Sunderland around 20 years ago and is originally from Winnipeg, Canada.
He said: “The majority of us voted to leave and are upset that the vote and that democracy has not been seen.
“This issue is important to democracy, it’s the biggest mandate in British history and at the moment we have failed democracy.”
He predicts the economic road ahead for the country will be “bumpy but generally fine.”
Mr Yuill added he would “put money” on their being a General Election soon, as Boris Johnson has been left with a majority of just one following the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.