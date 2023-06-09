News you can trust since 1873
Boris Johnson quits as MP as he accuses partygate probe of trying to drive him out

He claimed it had been a 'kangaroo court'

By Ross Robertson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 20:23 BST- 1 min read

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he is to leave Parliament, hitting out at critics.

Mr Johnson is resigning as an MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

The former prime minister, in a statement to the media, compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he announced his intention to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

He said, after receiving a letter from the committee, he believed it was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament”.

“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias,” he said.

