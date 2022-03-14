All UK Covid travel restrictions to be removed ahead of Easter including scrapping of tests and passenger locator forms
The Transport Secretary has announced that all remaining restrictions on international travel for all passengers will be removed ahead of the Easter Holidays.
From 4am on March 18 those entering the UK will no longer need to take Covid tests or complete a Passenger Locator Form as the Government announces the removal of all remaining restrictions on international travel.
Remaining managed hotel quarantine capacity will also be fully stood down from the end of March, making the UK one of the first major economies to end all COVID-19 international travel rules.
Passengers arriving in the UK who do not qualify as vaccinated will no longer need to take a pre-departure test and a Day 2 post arrival test.
The travel lift comes as part of the Government’s Living with COVID-19 plan following the UK’s vaccine and booster rollout.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The UK is leading the world in removing all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions, and today’s announcement is a testament to the hard work everyone in this country has put in place to roll out the vaccine and protect each other.
“I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place for any longer than necessary, which we’re delivering on today - providing more welcome news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the travel sector and partners around the world to keep international travel moving.”
Health bosses say the Government will maintain a range of contingency measures in reserve in a bid to tackle any future harmful variants of COVID-19 entering the UK.
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid added: “As we learn to live with Covid, we’re taking further steps to open up international travel once again ahead of the Easter holidays.
“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe.
“We can remove these final restrictions thanks to the incredible success of our vaccination programme which has seen more than 8 out of 10 adults across the UK boosted."