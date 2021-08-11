Abandoned fire-hit greyhound track site cleared after being targeted by vandals and arsonists since it closed in 2019

Ken Short, Neighbourhood Warden, after clearing the site

The former Wheatley Hill Greyhound Racing Track on Black Lane, closed in 2019 following a fire and has become a persistent target for vandals and arsonists ever since.

Now, a collaborative effort between Durham County Council’s Community Safety Team, Neighbourhood Wardens and the track’s owners has cleared the site of its derelict buildings, removing wood which could have fuelled further fires, as well as scrap metal and rubble.

Owen Cleugh, the council’s public protection manager, said: “The site had been widely used by the community for dog racing as far back as the 1930s but since the track closed it had become a regular source of complaints from members of the public. Emergency services and council officers were responding to repeated reports of burnt-out cars, illegal fires and anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The track before being cleared

“We approached the landowners to see what could be done and whilst the owners took much of the cost of clearance upon themselves, we worked with them to ensure the site was completely cleared.”

Cllr John Shuttleworth, the council’s Cabinet member for rural communities and highways, including community safety, said: “The work that has taken place has made a huge difference, not just physically in removing a local eyesore, but also in demand on services.

“Thanks to the enthusiasm and hard work of everyone involved, we have been able to swiftly tackle and prevent anti-social behaviour in this area, freeing up resources to enable us to make further improvements in our communities.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.

The track before being cleared