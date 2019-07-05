A bright future for Horden and Peterlee

Cllr Simon Henig, leader of Durham County Council, with representatives from partner organisations at a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Horden station.

More than a thousand people have given their feedback on proposals for the future of Horden during a consultation focusing on the area known as the numbered streets’.

Residents were asked for their views on a number of possible options which it is hoped will help regenerate the area.

The proposals are contained in a masterplan drawn up Durham County Council and based on comments provided during an earlier public consultation.

Cllr Kevin Shaw, Cabinet member for strategic housing and assets, said: “We asked residents what they liked about their area and what they wanted to see improved and the feedback they provided has been fundamental in shaping the masterplan for the area.

“We came up with a number of possible options for the future of Horden and, in particular, the numbered streets. Residents’ comments on these proposals will now be analysed with the hope we can share feedback with them in the autumn.”

However, the options outlined in the masterplan are only possible if the council is able to secure funding from central government. A delegation, which will include Grahame Morris MP, Cllr Kevin Shaw, the authority’s Cabinet member strategic housing and assets and representatives from the council, are due to meet with the housing minister later this year and will use the document as part of the evidence in making its case for funding.

The masterplan follows a number of successful initiatives by the council to breathe new life into Horden, including providing grants and loans to renovate private properties, a multi-agency clean-up focusing on environmental issues, and the introduction of an accreditation scheme for private landlords which the authority now hopes can be rolled out across the county.

The ongoing regeneration of the village has also been significantly boosted in recent weeks with the start of work on a new £10.55 million railway station, which will link the village into the local, regional and national rail network.

Rail industry projections anticipate that more than 70,000 passengers could use the station on South East View each year, signalling a significant economic boost to the area.

Cllr Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council, said: “Horden station will bring much improved transport links for residents in the east of the county.

“It also will open up employment opportunities for local people and provide a direct connection to our coastline for visitors travelling from further afield.”

The stunning coastline on which Horden sits also looks set to benefit from investment over the coming years, with a business case being developed for £5million to deliver more than 30 projects focusing on coastal heritage, the marine environment and coastal communities from the Tyne to the Tees.

Meanwhile, in nearby Peterlee, the town’s leisure centre has recently reopened following a £2 million revamp, which has seen the relocation of the town’s library to within the centre and improvements to the pool changing rooms and reception area.

A series of special events has also been lined up this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the town’s iconic Apollo Pavilion.