A major health research business is set to open a new base on Wearside, with a fit-out getting started next week.

Civia Health is expected to take up 5,174 sq ft of space at Sunderland Software Centre, creating up to 20 new jobs in the city.

The US headquartered firm, which is transforming large-scale clinical studies in prevalent diseases, has confirmed plans to open a base in the business centre, which also counts other health and wellbeing businesses as tenants, alongside digital and tech-led companies.

Sunderland Software Centre (October, 2025) | LDRS

The firm’s move to Sunderland city centre is expected to create new skilled jobs and strengthen the city’s role in the UK life sciences sector, with Civia Health establishing a ‘study site’ from the Software Centre, where it will develop new treatments under strict UK regulatory and ethical standards.

It is understood that the company has a strong focus on digital and technology, operating from a digital and cloud first site network, and leveraging artificial intelligence tools where possible to drive efficiency.

Mark Campbell, Civia Health’s CEO, said the company is “committed to making Sunderland a hub for cutting-edge health research that benefits patients locally”.

“The Software Centre site’s development as a base for clinical study will allow us to develop new treatments, with studies reviewed by independent ethics committees and monitored by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA),” he added.

“Civia’s priority is safety, transparency, and community partnership. Clinical studies are essential for developing better medicines and improving patient care that reflects the communities we serve.”

Sunderland Software Centre was discussed at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee last month (September, 2025), where plans were approved for part of the business centre.

The Civia Health announcement also follows an advertising consent planning application being submitted to the council’s planning department, seeking permission for signage advertising the health business at the Sunderland Software Centre.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business for Sunderland City Council, said it was “great to welcome Civia Health to Sunderland Software Centre”.

“Sunderland is already established as a digital and tech hotspot, and – with technology underpinning Civia Health’s approach – the city represents a great fit,” he added.

“We’re growing our reputation as a hub for health and life sciences, so Civia’s arrival will bolster our position in this sector too.

“We’re delighted they’ll be joining the vibrant community of businesses that call the city home.”

Sunderland City Council opened Sunderland Software Centre in 2013 to help nurture the next generation of businesses.

