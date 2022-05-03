Loading...
Ahead of the local elections, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been campaigning on the streets of Sunderland. Pictures by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

With local elections looming large this week the Tory party enlisted Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hit the campaign trail in Sunderland across the Bank Holiday weekend.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:17 pm

On Friday (April 29) the Chancellor was pictured chatting to residents in Tunstall, while on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2) the Prime Minister was campaigning on the streets of Washington.

Labour has had control of Sunderland City Council for almost half a century, but with a current majority of just six councillors, the Tory Party are hoping to make further inroads in Thursday’s (May 5) election.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the Conservative Party’s two biggest hitters during their time in Sunderland.

Boris Johnson holding a baby from what will be a new generation of voters Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

The Prime Minister poses for a photograph with a Washington family. Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

Residents look shocked to see the Prime Minister Boris Johnson knocking on their door. Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

The Prime Minister was looking to win the Conservative vote from residents ahead of this Thursday's local elections. Picture by Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

