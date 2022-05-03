On Friday (April 29) the Chancellor was pictured chatting to residents in Tunstall, while on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2) the Prime Minister was campaigning on the streets of Washington.

Labour has had control of Sunderland City Council for almost half a century, but with a current majority of just six councillors, the Tory Party are hoping to make further inroads in Thursday’s (May 5) election.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the Conservative Party’s two biggest hitters during their time in Sunderland.

1. Holding a baby Boris Johnson holding a baby from what will be a new generation of voters

2. A quick selfie. The Prime Minister poses for a photograph with a Washington family.

3. Surprise. Residents look shocked to see the Prime Minister Boris Johnson knocking on their door.

4. Campaigning The Prime Minister was looking to win the Conservative vote from residents ahead of this Thursday's local elections.