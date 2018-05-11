Police welcome jail term handed out to 'twisted' Sunderland rapist

Police have welcomed the lengthy jail term handed out to "twisted" rapist Haval Omer

Omer, 32, of Eden Vale, Sunderland, was locked up for 20 years on Friday after he was convicted by a Newcastle Crown Court jury of three rapes and four other sex attacks.

Detective Inspector Ash Hopper, from Northumbria Police’s rape investigation team, said after Omer was sentenced: “I am pleased to be stood here today knowing that Omer is now behind bars for a long time and is unable to carry out any more appalling acts of this kind.

“His offences were twisted and sickening and he is clearly a danger to society. He will have to live knowing what he has done and the damage he has caused to the three victims and their families.

“I hope this sentence brings them some sort of justice, even though it cannot take back what horrific ordeals they were put through, and I would like to thank them for their bravery.

“If anybody out there has been a victim of rape or other sexual assault and fear nothing will be done, then please look at the sentence today.

“You will be taken seriously and will be offered the specialist support you need.”