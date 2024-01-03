Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police presence as Newcastle fans arrive for a previous derby match at the Stadium of Light.

Fans have been warned trouble will not be tolerated as Sunderland face Newcastle United this weekend.

Michael Beale's men will face the Magpies in an FA Cup third round tie at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 6.

Fans have been urged to be on their beast behaviour for Saturday's clash with Newcastle

Kick-off is at 12.45pm in what will be the first clash between the sides since 2016.

FA Cup rules mean NUFC have been given a bumper ticket allocation of 6,000, with away supporters having to travel on return bus services from St James’ Park to get to the match.

Matches between the North East rivals have attracted disorder in the past, including notably in 2013 when NUFC fans rioted in Newcastle city centre following a 3-0 victory for the Black Cats.

But Northumbria Police subsequently adopted a more relaxed approach to managing derby games, prompted by an easing of hostilities after the MH17 plane disaster in 2014 in which Newcastle fans Liam Sweeney and John Alder were killed, dispensing with the ‘ring of steel’ road closures and police escorts for away supporters.

Away fans will be bussed in and Northumbria Police is urging supporters of both teams to make sure the game passes off peacefully.

Chief Supt Neil Hutchison said the force had been working closely with both clubs on arrangements for the game: "There is understandably widespread excitement for the upcoming FA Cup game between Sunderland and Newcastle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

"Football fans in the North East are well known for being amongst the most passionate in the country and this fixture is much-anticipated by supporters of both clubs.

"Our role, and that of our wider partners – including the clubs, transport providers and local authorities – is to help ensure those attending the game can do so safely and that disruption for other members of the public is kept to a minimum.

"Ever since the fixture was announced, extensive discussions have been held with all parties and a lot of work has been ongoing to facilitate the safe delivery of such a large-scale event.

"As a result, all partners involved agreed to a number of conditions. This includes, in order to facilitate a 6,000 away allocation, Newcastle supporters traveling to and from the stadium on designated coaches. Without doing so, the public transport system would not be able to accommodate such a large number of supporters safely."

Police would be out in numbers for the match, he added: "On the day, there will be a much larger police presence around the ground than usual and to further help accommodate the safe arrival and departure of both sets of fans, police cordons will be in place.

Chief Supt Neil Hutchison

“We would, therefore, ask all fans to work with us to help ensure the match goes ahead without incident.

"We know the overwhelming majority of supporters will follow the advice being shared by ourselves and their respective clubs and will be going to the match to enjoy the occasion.

"However, we want to make it clear to anyone who is intent on using the game as an excuse to cause trouble that this will not be tolerated. Anyone found responsible will subsequently face tough action, including criminal prosecution and being handed a football banning order.

"As well as the increased police presence at the ground, we will also have additional officers in both city centres. Any disorder will be clamped down upon and those involved can expect to be arrested.

"Ultimately, we want to ensure all supporters can have a safe and enjoyable time – and everyone can play their part in achieving that result.”