Police warning after 'bogus' window cleaners strike in street

Police are urging residents to be on their guard against bogus callers after men pretending to be window cleaners tried to get into a house.

The appeal follows a number of reports in the Concord area pf Washington, in which two men knocked on the doors of homes on Manor Park asking for payment for window cleaning.

The men attempted to gain entry to one property by trying the door handle.

Acting detective inspector Victoria Ford-Stubbs said: "We would advise people to be on their guard if anyone calls at the door unannounced.

"Most people who employ a window cleaner will know who they are and when they are likely to come and clean the windows.

"If someone turns up you do not know and say they have cleaned your windows without a prior agreement then they should not expect payment.”

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1148 of 160418 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further crime prevention advice to help prevent people being a victim of bogus callers is available at www.northumbria.police.uk.