Police supporting man's family after body recovered from River Wear in Sunderland
The alarm was raised on Tuesday night.
A family is being supported by police after a man's body was recovered from the River Wear in Sunderland.
Sunderland Coastguard, Sunderland RNLI lifeboat volunteers, and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, were called to the Pann's Bank area.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed today that a body had been recovered.
A spokesperson said: "At around 10.25pm on Tuesday, January 23, police received a report of a body in the River Wear near to the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.
"Emergency services attended the scene and sadly recovered the body of a man.
"The man has since been identified and his next of kin have been informed. They are currently being supported by officers.
"There is not believed to be any third-party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”