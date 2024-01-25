News you can trust since 1873
Police supporting man's family after body recovered from River Wear in Sunderland

The alarm was raised on Tuesday night.

By Kevin Clark
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:43 GMT
A family is being supported by police after a man's body was recovered from the River Wear in Sunderland.

Sunderland Coastguard, Sunderland RNLI lifeboat volunteers, and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, were called to the Pann's Bank area.

A man's body was recovered from the river near Wearmouth BridgeA man's body was recovered from the river near Wearmouth Bridge
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed today that a body had been recovered.

A spokesperson said: "At around 10.25pm on Tuesday, January 23, police received a report of a body in the River Wear near to the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended the scene and sadly recovered the body of a man.

"The man has since been identified and his next of kin have been informed. They are currently being supported by officers.

"There is not believed to be any third-party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”

