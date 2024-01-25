Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family is being supported by police after a man's body was recovered from the River Wear in Sunderland.

Sunderland Coastguard, Sunderland RNLI lifeboat volunteers, and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, were called to the Pann's Bank area.

A man's body was recovered from the river near Wearmouth Bridge

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed today that a body had been recovered.

A spokesperson said: "At around 10.25pm on Tuesday, January 23, police received a report of a body in the River Wear near to the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended the scene and sadly recovered the body of a man.

"The man has since been identified and his next of kin have been informed. They are currently being supported by officers.