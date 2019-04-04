Police supporting family of elderly man who died after a car went over cliffs at Marsden

Police are supporting the family of a 76-year-old man while inquires continue after a car went over cliffs at Marsden.

Emergency services were called to the cliffs close to the Marsden Grotto pub where a the 76-year-old was pronounced dead.

A police cordon was put in place

An appeal for witnesses has been launched as police continue to investigate how the vehicle came to be on the beach.

It is not believed that there was any third party involvement.

A police spokesperson said: "At about 6.04pm yesterday (Wednesday) we received a report a car had gone over the railings near the Marsden Grotto.

"Emergency services attended but sadly the male occupant of the vehicle, a 76-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the incident

"His next of kin have now been notified and they are being supported by specialist officers.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine how the vehicle came to be on the beach but it is not believed there was any third party involvement.

"Anyone who might have witnessed this incident is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log 818 030419."