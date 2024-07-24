Police search River Wear in South Hylton area after 'suspected human remains' found in Sunderland
Police are investigating after suspected human remains were found on the south bank of the River Wear.
Officers have been searching at the scene at south Hylton, about quarter of a mile from the A19 Hylton Bridge.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 10.05am today (Wednesday, July 24), we received a report of suspected human remains having been discovered on the riverbank near to Wear Street in South Hylton.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene to carry out enquiries.”
