Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after suspected human remains were found on the south bank of the River Wear.

Police conducted a search on the riverbank at South Hylton. | Sunderland Echo

Officers have been searching at the scene at south Hylton, about quarter of a mile from the A19 Hylton Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 10.05am today (Wednesday, July 24), we received a report of suspected human remains having been discovered on the riverbank near to Wear Street in South Hylton.