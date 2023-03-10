News you can trust since 1873
Police say there are ‘no serious injuries’ after Southwick road collision outside Heron

A car crash which took place in Southwick has been cleared up with no serious injuries reported.

By Tony Gillan
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 2:02pm

The collision took place on a taxi rank beside the Heron Foods shop on Southwick Green, also a short distance from Southwick Police Station. The matter was reported.

No details have been released on how the collision occurred.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.35am today (Friday, March 10) we received a report of a collision on Southwick Green, Sunderland.

The scene in Southwick. Picture submitted by a reader.
“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.”

The scene of the collision on Friday morning, March 10 in Southwick.
