Police say there are ‘no serious injuries’ after Southwick road collision outside Heron
A car crash which took place in Southwick has been cleared up with no serious injuries reported.
The collision took place on a taxi rank beside the Heron Foods shop on Southwick Green, also a short distance from Southwick Police Station. The matter was reported.
No details have been released on how the collision occurred.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.35am today (Friday, March 10) we received a report of a collision on Southwick Green, Sunderland.
“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.”