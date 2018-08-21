Police place order on Sunderland home to tackle anti-social behaviour

Police have placed a partial closure order on a Sunderland property in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The home in the city's Cavendish Place, had become a hub for anti-social behaviour.

The order under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 was heard before a judge at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

It prevents any person other than the tenant and selected others to access a specified premises in the Silksworth street.

Any breach of the order could lead to prosecution and – on conviction – a possible prison sentence or fine.

The application followed a string of complaints made to police by concerned residents about anti-social behaviour and various criminal activities being conducted by frequent visitors to the property.

As a result, officers from Sunderland South Neighbourhood Policing Team have now secured legislation to minimise any further disruption or criminality in the area and protect the tenant who currently resides there.

Sgt Patrick Scott, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a great example of police working with partners and the public after concerns were raised over activity at this address.

“As a force, we are committed to dealing with anti-social behaviour and disorder that can have a harmful impact on our local communities.

“We will continue to look to tackle disorder while protecting the most vulnerable individuals in our society.”

The order lasts until November 10, 2018.

Susie Thompson, Director of Neighbourhoods at Gentoo Group, which own the premises, said: “The safety of our customers is of paramount importance and we will not tolerate unreasonable behaviour by customers.

“We want our customers to feel safe in their homes and communities and we will continue to work in partnership with Northumbria Police to reduce the threat of anti-social behaviour.”

Anyone who sees any incidents or suspicious activity at this address is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 953 100818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.