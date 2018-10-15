Police on scene of car accident in Sunderland street

Police are on the scene following a car accident in a Sunderland street tonight.
Officers are in Gartland Road in the Grindon area following a collision.
A video taken by a witness shows police cars in the street and a car on its side.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said that officers are currently on the scene.
He was unable to provide further details at this time.
One man who lives in the area said: "I got a delivery from a pizza shop and the delivery driver told us about a car being on its roof down the road, so I thought I’m going to go to the shop and have a look.
"I walked down towards the bottom of Gartland Road where the accident has happened.
"I saw two police cars and this car is on the grass on its roof."