Police on scene of car accident in Sunderland street

Police are on the scene following a car accident in a Sunderland street tonight.

Officers are in Gartland Road in the Grindon area following a collision.

An overturned car in the Grindon area of Sunderland following an accident.

A video taken by a witness shows police cars in the street and a car on its side.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said that officers are currently on the scene.

He was unable to provide further details at this time.

One man who lives in the area said: "I got a delivery from a pizza shop and the delivery driver told us about a car being on its roof down the road, so I thought I’m going to go to the shop and have a look.

Gartland Road in Grindon, Sunderland. Copyright Google Maps.

"I walked down towards the bottom of Gartland Road where the accident has happened.

"I saw two police cars and this car is on the grass on its roof."