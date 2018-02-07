Police name woman killed in North East motorway collision

Police have named a woman who died in a collision on one of the North East's busiest roads yesterday.

Demi Marie Burke, 24, of Middle Street in Walker, was a passenger in a car that was travelling southbound on the Central Motorway in Nwecastle when the fatal collision happened.

Specialist officers are supporting her family at this time.

The driver of the vehicle Demi was in remains in hospital with minor injuries. Another passenger is still in hospital and their condition is described as life threatening.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers particularly want to speak to any motorists who were driving in the area at the time and may have dash board footage that can be reviewed by police.

If you can help police then please get in touch by calling 101 quoting 323 06/02/18 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.