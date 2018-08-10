Police issue tenants with warning notices in a bid to stamp out anti social behaviour

Have your say

Police have issued tenants with warning notices in a bid to tackle anti social behaviour in an East Durham village.

Durham Constabulary officers and Durham County Council's Anti Social Behaviour Team carried out a joint operation in Blackhall to target problem areas.

In conjunction with housing providers and landlords the officers visited a number of properties in the village and issued Community Protection Warning Notices to various tenants.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police, said: "These tenants have been given a formal warning about their behaviour and that of visitors to their properties.

"They have been warned that continued ASB could lead to eviction from their homes.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with partners and housing providers to deal with these issues through a structured response."