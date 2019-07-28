Police investigation launched into fire at Home Living in Sunderland
A police investigation is under way after a fire caused severe damage to a furniture store in Sunderland.
Four fire engines were scrambled to the blaze at Home Living Furniture on Toll Bar Road in the early hours of July 28.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire using an aerial ladder platform and crews were leaving the scene at approximately 3am.
The public were advised by fire fighters to stay away from the area and there have been no reports of any casualties.
Police vehicles could still be seen in the vicinity this morning.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: Shortly after 1am today (Sunday), police were alerted by the fire brigade to a blaze at Home Living, on Ryhope Road, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. Thankfully, nobody was injured.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the blaze.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 74 280719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”