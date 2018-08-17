Police investigation after firework thrown at man from car window in Sunderland

Police have launched an investigation after a firework was thrown at a man from a car window.

The drive-by incident took place on Ryhope Road in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday, July 22, when a 30-year-old man was approached from behind by a moving vehicle.

A passenger in the car is believed to have then thrown an unknown item – thought to be some kind of banger - out of the window which landed at the man’s feet before exploding.

The man was left shaken but uninjured.

Officers are now keen to hear from anybody who knows anything about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 115 220718.