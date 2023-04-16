News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
3 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
6 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
6 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
7 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
8 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing Murton man as officers make appeal for help to find him

Police say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing man and are urging anyone with information or who may have seen him to come forward.

By Ross Robertson
Published 16th Apr 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read

Wayne Robinson, 31, was last seen in the Durham area at around 10.40am this morning, say officers.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Wayne is from Murton and also has links to the Coxhoe and Quarrington Hill areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, with short black hair and short facial hair. He was last seen wearing the tracksuit in this photograph with a beige and black gilet over the top.

Missing Wayne Robinson.Missing Wayne Robinson.
Missing Wayne Robinson.
Most Popular

"If you have any information that could help officers locate Wayne, call 999.”

Related topics:PoliceDurham