Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing Murton man as officers make appeal for help to find him
Police say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing man and are urging anyone with information or who may have seen him to come forward.
Wayne Robinson, 31, was last seen in the Durham area at around 10.40am this morning, say officers.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Wayne is from Murton and also has links to the Coxhoe and Quarrington Hill areas.
"He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, with short black hair and short facial hair. He was last seen wearing the tracksuit in this photograph with a beige and black gilet over the top.
"If you have any information that could help officers locate Wayne, call 999.”