Front Street in Chester-le-Street was closed both ways to pedestrians and vehicles on Saturday morning but has since reopened.

Several police vehicles attended the scene on Saturday, while an address on Middle Chare was searched by officers. They have since been stood down

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary confirmed in a statement: “Officers carried out a search warrant at a property in Chester-le-Street this morning.

Durham Constabulary officers searched an address in Chester-le-Street.

“The scene has now been stood down.”

