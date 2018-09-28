Police dogs are all about style - thanks to a designer clothing company

Police puppies are training in style with support from a South Tyneside menswear company.

Boldon-based menswear retailer, Master Debonair, has offered its HQ to Northumbria Police’s Dog Section for puppy development training.

This police spaniel loves a ball.

The dog training department will use the premises to carry out environmental training over the course of 12 months in preparation of future operational duties.

The aim at this stage is to build self-confidence within the puppies, focusing on desensitising them to surrounding noises and smells before starting a structured course which will help indicate cash, weapons, drugs and explosives.

Eve Whitaker, creative director at Master Debonair, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer our HQ to Northumbria Police for their dog training exercises. We’re huge supporters of the tremendous work police dogs provide, and after receiving support with my own dog from one of the training department officers I just knew it was something we had to get involved with.”

Paul Cooper, dog trainer at Northumbria Police, said: “We’d like to say a huge thanks to Eve and all the Master Debonair team. It can be a struggle to find buildings to use for training proposes, so it’s massively appreciated when we get an offer such as this.

Police dog trainers and their trusty companions.

“Master Debonair’s HQ is a brilliant venue to start puppy development, we’ll kick off with the environmental training and carry on all the way through to licensing standards and refresher training. This gives the puppies the chance to hone in on their skills through these training exercises, and eventually will be able to put this into practice in real situations.”

Delivering first-class customer service, Master Debonair offers stylish and dapper clothing for men of all shapes and sizes at an affordable price and even one of the police dogs has been sporting one of their bow ties.

An independent, family-owned menswear fashion brand, Master Debonair has gone from strength to strength since forming in 2016 with customers travelling across the country to experience all the store and private show room has to offer. Visit Master Debonair at www.masterdebonair.com.