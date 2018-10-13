Police dog Kevin puts his paws up after seven-year service across Tyne and Wear

A devoted police dog who joined the force when he was just eight weeks old is hanging up his lead.

PD Kevin has dedicated his working life to catching criminals with Northumbria Police. This week, he has retired from the force’s Dog Section.

The dog has spent his seven years on the force working alongside PC Aaron Curry as a specialist firearms dog.

His job meant he was sent in to accompany officers in the most dangerous they face within our communities.

Amazingly, PD Kevin has only ever bitten one suspect – because he is so big that criminals don’t dare to run.

PD Kevin is ready for a relaxing retirement.

PC Curry has paid tribute to the seven-year-old German Shepherd and said he will now spend his days lying in front of his fire.

He said: “I have had Kevin since he was a puppy but his back legs have gone now so it wouldn’t be right for him to carry on as a working dog.

“He is soft as anything but he is a big boy and has got me out of trouble on a few occasions.

“Whenever I got him out the van it just took a suspect one look to know that they weren’t going to run in a foot chase which is why he has only ever had the one bite.

“That’s pretty impressive going over a seven year career and I don’t think I’d be running anywhere if he was coming for me.

“Kevin is a great police dog and will be a huge miss to the Force but I have a big bed set up for him in my living room now where he can lie back and relax during his retirement.”

