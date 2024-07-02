Police confirm woman's death not being treated as suspicious after call to Sunderland address

By Tony Gillan
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:28 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 15:58 BST
Police were called to an address in the Barnes area following the death of a woman.

Police and paramedics attended the scene. | Sunderland Echo

Ambulances also attended. There are no suspicious circumstances.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly before 8.45am today (Tuesday, July 2) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address on General Graham Street in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene but sadly the woman was confirmed as deceased. Her next of kin have been informed.

“There is not believed to have been any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner."

