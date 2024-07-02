Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to an address in the Barnes area following the death of a woman.

Police and paramedics attended the scene. | Sunderland Echo

Ambulances also attended. There are no suspicious circumstances.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly before 8.45am today (Tuesday, July 2) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address on General Graham Street in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene but sadly the woman was confirmed as deceased. Her next of kin have been informed.