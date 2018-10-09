Police confirm two arrested during anti-Brexit march in Sunderland

Two men were arrested during an anti-Brexit march in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that two men aged 42 and 48 were arrested for public order offences.

They each received a penalty notice.

The arrests came following a march on Saturday that saw anti-Brexit protesters took to the streets of Sunderland to demand a 'people's vote' on the final deal.

Cross party campaign group North East for Europe organised the march through the city centre followed by speakers including MPs, a hospital doctor and ex-serviceman of the group Veterans for Europe.

At the event police were on hand to keep the two groups apart and ensure everyone's safety.