Police confirm they are dealing with an assault in Sunderland city centre

Police cordoned off an area of Sunderland this evening following an assault.

Officers cordoned off Belvedere Road in the city centre tonight for several hours while they carried out investigations.

Police are investigating an assault in Sunderland city centre.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We have been dealing with an incident. There has been an assault on a male. His injuries are not life-threatening."

He said an investigation has been launched and it is not known at this stage what caused the injuries.

The spokesman said the investigation is at an early stage and if anyone has any information they should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 945 for October 23.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.41pm to reports of a person injured in Belvedere Road."

She said they dispatched an ambulance, an advanced practitioner and the hazardous area response team and one male patient was taken to hospital.

Go North East, Tweeted: "Services 38 38C unable to operate via Belvedere Road due to police incident. Service Diverted via The Ceders Ashbrooke Range and Queen Alexandra Road. Normal route From Tunstall Road."