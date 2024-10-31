Police car involved in crash at busy Sunderland junction

A police car was involved in a crash at a busy Sunderland crossroads on its way to an emergency incident.

The collision happened at the junction of Springwell Road and Durham Road. | Submitted

It happened at the junction of Durham Road and B1405 Springwell Road, close to Lidl and the Immaculate Heart of Mary church.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 30), officers were travelling in a patrol car to an emergency call in Sunderland.

“The patrol car then collided with another vehicle on Springwell Road, at the junction with Durham Road.

“Emergency services attended and one of the passengers of the vehicle the patrol car collided with was found to have sustained a minor injury to her leg.

“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.”