Police called to two-vehicle crash on A19 near Houghton

At 8.45am on Monday, November 4, police were called to the scene of a crash on the A19 near Houghton.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound near Houghton.”

There were delays in the area at the time.

Two vehicles have crashed on the road.

