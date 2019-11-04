Police called to two-vehicle crash on A19 near Houghton

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A19 in Sunderland.

By Faye Dixon
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:41 am

At 8.45am on Monday, November 4, police were called to the scene of a crash on the A19 near Houghton.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound near Houghton.”

There were delays in the area at the time.

The Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Thankfully, nobody was injured and the road is now clear.”