Police called after reports of attack outside Sunderland pub

Police were called by a man claiming to have have been attacked outside a pub in the early hours of the morning.

The incident was said to have taken place outside the The White Lion pub, in The Broadway, Houghton, around 1am on Saturday.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a call from a man saying that he had been assaulted outside a pub on The Broadway, in Houghton, in the early hours of Saturday

“The man later retracted his initial account and would not co-operate any further.”