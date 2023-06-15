News you can trust since 1873
Police bring a woman to safety on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge

Police were called to an incident on Wearmouth Bridge after receiving reports of concern for a woman there.
By Tony Gillan
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

It happened in the early evening of Wednesday, June 14, on the east side of the bridge.

A number of officers and police vehicles attended the scene, but left by about 7.15pm.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Just after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday), police were called to the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland following a report of concern for safety.

Emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety.”

