Police bring a woman to safety on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge
Police were called to an incident on Wearmouth Bridge after receiving reports of concern for a woman there.
It happened in the early evening of Wednesday, June 14, on the east side of the bridge.
A number of officers and police vehicles attended the scene, but left by about 7.15pm.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Just after 6pm yesterday (Wednesday), police were called to the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland following a report of concern for safety.
“Emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety.”