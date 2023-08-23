Police searching for a missing teenage girl are appealing to the public for information.

Fifteen-year-old Lucia Surtees is from North Tyneside but is known to have links to Sunderland.

Lucia was last seen on CCTV at St James Metro station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was reported missing from the Burt Avenue area of North Shields yesterday evening, Monday, August 22, and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches to locate Lucia since she was first reported missing and are now appealing to the public for their help.

Lucia is described as being a white female, around 5 foot 8 inches tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length mousey blonde hair. She is understood to be wearing a baby pink Juicy Couture tracksuit top and bottoms with black Converse style trainers – as well as carrying a light coloured cross body bag with a black strap and black trim.

Lucia has links to Sunderland

Officers have since confirmed through CCTV footage that she was sighted leaving St James’ Park Metro Station in Newcastle city centre at around 6.07pm yesterday (Monday).

Lucia has links to the Newcastle, North Tyneside and Sunderland areas.