Police appeal to find missing Houghton man as concerns for his welfare grow

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing Houghton man as officers become increasingly concerned for his welfare.

William Orchin, aged 34, was last seen leaving an address in Wingate Close, Dairy Lane, Houghton, shortly after 9.30pm yesterday in a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

Police are now appealing for help from the public to locate him.

It is believed that William may have travelled towards the Brechin area of Scotland.

He is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair and a ginger beard.

He was last seen wearing black-laced work shoes, black trousers and a blue polo top with a black jacket.

William, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1480642.