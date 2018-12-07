Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after four-car crash

A witness appeal has been launched following a four-car crash which left a number of people needing hospital treatment.

The crash happened on the A182 in Seaham on Tuesday around 5pm involving a green Mini Cooper, a Ford transit flat bed with a red cab, a silver Ford KA and a Seat Exepoo saloon.

It is believed the Mini Cooper, travelling eastbound was being towed by the Ford transit when it veered over towards the opposite side of the carriageway and collided with the Seat Exeo.

The Seat Exeo then veered over onto the opposite side of the carriageway and collided head on with the Ford KA.

It is believed the driver of the Mini Cooper and two males from the Ford Transit flat bed unattached the vehicle from the flatbed before making off, abandoning the Mini Cooper at the scene.

Occupants of the Ford KA and the Seat Exeo suffered a number of injuries and were taken to Sunderland Royal hospital.

The road was closed from approximately 5.15pm until around 8.15pm to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 311 of December 4.