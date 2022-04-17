Police appeal for witnesses after two-vehicle collision on North Bridge Street leaves man with life threatening injuries

The incident occured today (Easter Sunday, April 17) at about 12.20am, when officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision in North Bridge Street.

A blue BMW 320 Coupe was travelling from the direction of the Tesco superstore towards the Wearmouth Bridge when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a parked Renault Clio outside the Fona Pizza shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident

A 20-year-old male passenger has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries that are described as life-threatening at this time. Two other occupants of the BMW suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and the road remains closed this morning (Sunday) as officers carry out inquiries.

Inspector Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and we are determined to find out what happened immediately before the collision took place.

“I am now asking anybody who was in that area in the early hours of this morning who either witnessed the collision itself or believes they saw a blue BMW travelling nearby to get in touch.

“Please also check any dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anything of interest that may assist our enquiries.”