Police appeal for help to find wanted Sunderland man

Police are asking for the public's help to trace a wanted Sunderland man.

Adam Crawford, aged 31, originally from Kent, is thought to be in the Sunderland area.

He is wanted after he failed to appear in court on shoplifting charges on Wednesday, January 3.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate him and police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 532 11/11/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.