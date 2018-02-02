Search

Police appeal for help to find wanted man

David Ambler, 20, is wanted in connection with two burglaries in Durham and criminal damage in Seaham.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man.

Durham Constabulary is asking for information on his whereabouts. A spokeswoman said: “Mr Ambler knows that he is wanted and is evading police.

"Anyone harbouring him could potentially be committing a criminal offence.”

Mr Ambler has links to Durham, Seaham, Easington and Sunderland.

Anyone with information should contact Durham City CID via 101.