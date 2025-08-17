Police appeal for help in finding a missing Sunderland teenager

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for information as they search for missing Emily Rhodes, from Sunderland.

The 13-year-old was reported missing on Thursday evening (August 14) and she was last seen at a McDonald’s in the Middlesbrough area on Friday, August 15.

Extensive inquiries are ongoing to locate Emily - with officers and her family growing increasingly concerned for her whereabouts.

Northumbria Police are searching for missing Sunderland teenager, Emily Rhodes. | Other 3rd Party

Emily is described as 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with shoulder-length mousy brown hair, which is usually worn in a ponytail.

Police believe that she is wearing a tight light blue jumpsuit with short sleeves, royal blue gilet, and black trainers.

Officers have also stated that she is known to frequent the Newcastle area.

Emily, or anyone who has information about where she might be, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website (https://www.northumbria.police.uk/ro/report/).

If you are unable to contact officers via those ways, then you should call 101.

Anyone with information should quote the reference number: NP-20250814-1438.