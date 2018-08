Transport police have launched an appeal following a fight on a Metro train.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released images of two men they would like to speak to following an incident on a train in Seaburn on June 11.

Police want to speak to this man following an incident on a Metro train in Sunderland.

The BTP account tweeted: "We need help finding these two individuals.

"They might be able to help officers investigating a fight on the @My_Metro in Seaburn back in June."

Anyone with information should quote reference number 154-11/06/18.