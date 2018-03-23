Police appeal after woman suffers serious injuries in head-on smash

A woman has suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Durham.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the two-car crash which took place in New Elvet last night.

Just before 10.40pm, a white Ford Fiesta and a Citroen Design DS3 were involved in a collision close to Dunelm House, Durham University’s Student Union Building.

Accident investigators say the Fiesta, which was being driven north along New Elvet, appears to have crossed the carriageway near the junction with Court Lane and collided head-on with the Citroen.

The driver of the Citroen, a 21-year-old woman from Durham, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham by ambulance.

She has suffered a suspected broken arm and facial injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 20-year-old man from Spennymoor, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the University Hospital of North Durham as a precaution.

The road was closed until just before 1.15am while the vehicles were recovered and accident investigators examined the scene.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "The accident happened on a busy route through the city centre and we would like to appeal for any witnesses who saw the crash to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Gavin Reay, from the joint accident investigation unit, on 101, quoting incident number 0522 of March 22.