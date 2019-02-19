Police appeal after pub burglary in which £1,500 and charity boxes were stolen

​Police investigating a burglary at a pub have released CCTV images as part of their appeal.

The incident occurred at The Lambton Arms, in Front Street, Chester-le-Street, on Saturday, February 2, at around 4am.

The suspects forced entry into the hotel and pub through the fire exit and once inside caused over £2,000 worth of damage and stole in excess of £1,500 in addition to taking two charity boxes from the bar area.

The men then left on foot in an unknown direction at around 6.20am.

Pc Daniel Powell, from Chester-le-Street response team, said: “If you recognise either of these males in the CCTV or can provide any information in relation to the incident, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 69 of February 2."