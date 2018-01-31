Police appeal after man charged over Durham stabbing

A man is to appear at Durham Crown Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a stabbing in Durham.

Now police are appealing to the public for more information.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed on Brandon Lane between Brandon Convenience Store and the surgery at 7.10pm on Thursday, January 25.

He was taken to University Hospital of North Durham with two stab wounds to his chest, one to his knee and one to the back of his neck.

His injuries were not life-threatening and he was released three days later

Gareth Lamb, 35, of Hemmel Courts, Durham, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on February 23.

Detective Constable Brendan Barton, from Durham CID, said: "I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00103387.

Alternatively information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.