Police appeal after man bitten by a dog at South Shields seafront pub The Sand Dancer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating reports of a man being been bitten by a dog at a seafront pub have issued an appeal for information.
At around 2.50pm on March, 29, the victim was inside of The Sand Dancer pub in Sea Road, South Shields.
A force spokesperson said: “It was reported that a dog, who was at a table with two other men inside of the premises, has then proceeded to bite the man on his leg as he walked past.
“The victim – aged in his 60s – was left with puncture wounds and bruising as a result of the incident.
“The dog was reported to have been a Doberman breed, and the two men left the premises with the dog shortly after.
“A number of enquiries have been carried out and today (Monday) police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.
“He was understood to have been in the area at the time of the incident, and could assist officers with their investigation.
“The man, or anyone who recognises him, can report using the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting crime reference number: 036607E/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.